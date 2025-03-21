Punjab Mahila Congress protest against AAP over delay in Rs 1,000 assistance

The Punjab Mahila Congress on Friday staged a massive protest against the AAP government in Punjab for failing to pay Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to every woman as promised before the 2022 elections.

Led by Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, the protest saw participation of senior party leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress general secretary incharge Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Addressing the protestors, Warring criticised the AAP for failing to fulfil its promise to pay Rs 1,000 every month to the women of Punjab. He pointed out that 36 months had passed since the promise was made, yet the government had failed to provide the assistance.

Warring asserted that this was a clear case of cheating.

He said not only will the Congress ensure that the AAP starts paying Rs 1,000 per month to women, but it would also seek arrears of Rs 36,000 for each eligible woman.