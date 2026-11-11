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Home / Punjab / Punjab makes cashless wage payment mandatory for all establishments, factories

Punjab makes cashless wage payment mandatory for all establishments, factories

Notification under Code on Wages bars cash payments; wages to be paid only by cheque, direct bank credit or electronic mode

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:20 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The state government has made it mandatory for every establishment and factory in Punjab to pay wages only by cheque, direct credit into an employee’s bank account, or through electronic mode, effectively ending cash payment of wages.

The Department of Labour issued the notification under Section 15 of the Code on Wages, 2019. The notification carries no other conditions, exemptions or penalties.

Section 15 of the Code allows employers to pay wages in current coin or currency notes, by cheque, by crediting the employee’s bank account, or through electronic mode. The appropriate government may, through a notification, specify establishments whose employers must pay wages only by cheque or by crediting wages to employees’ bank accounts. The Punjab notification uses this power for all establishments and factories, removing the option of paying wages in cash across the state.

It is believed that cashless payments leave a record of what was paid and when. This makes it harder for employers to underpay wages or deny that payment was made, while also facilitating inspections by labour authorities. Payment through cheque or electronic modes ensures that a record is maintained, which is often not done, or is impractical, when wages are paid in cash.

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The state has attempted this before. In July 2015, Punjab’s Labour Department directed factories and commercial establishments to pay workers’ wages by cheque or by crediting them to their bank accounts. The Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertaking (CICU) then sought withdrawal of the notification, arguing that many workers did not have bank accounts and that industry was already facing adverse economic conditions.

The latest notification does not specify when it will come into force, how it will be enforced, or whether small units, shops, farm-linked units and contract labour will be given time to switch to the new system.

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