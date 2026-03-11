DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab man among 2 arrested with LSD worth over Rs 1 crore in Shimla

Punjab man among 2 arrested with LSD worth over Rs 1 crore in Shimla

Accused was involved in drug trafficking for the past 10 years, with an NDPS case already registered against him

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:49 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
A Punjab resident along with a woman has been arrested with 562 strips of LSD stamps weighing 11.57 grams worth Rs 1.1 crores in international market, police said here today.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Sharma (40), a resident of Dharamkot in Moga district, Punjab and Priya Sharma (26), resident of Dadahu, Sirmour district.

Police received a tip that two persons involved in drug trade were present in the Bishop Cotton School (BCS) area in Shimla. Their team then raided a building in BCS, where they nabbed the accused with the contraband.

SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh, while confirming the information, said that a case under section 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused at the New Shimla police station and further investigation is under way.

The SSP said Sandeep was trafficking LSD for the last 10 years.

“An NDPS case has already been registered against Sandeep, as he was earlier nabbed with 33 grams of heroin,” said the SSP.

Under the provisions of the NDPS Act, the possession of a commercial quantity of LSD exceeding 0.1 gram attracts stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to 20 years. In the present case, the police recovered approximately 11.5 grams of LSD, the estimated international market value of which is around Rs 1 crore.

Singh further said that so far this year, police have arrested around 136 accused under NDPS Act.

“Out of the total arrested people, about 12 have been arrested from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and from India-Nepal border through backward linkages.”

“Apart from this, about 30 individuals have been arrested and sent to jail under PIT NDPS in the last 45 days” he said.

