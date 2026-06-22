Punjab man arrested in Chhattisgarh for ‘links’ with Pakistan-based ISI operatives

A 23-year-old man hailing from Punjab has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan-based ISI operatives, police said.

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Sevak Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, was in touch with people linked to a Pakistan-backed ISI network and discussions about weapons supply through cross-border channels had surfaced during the investigation, they said.

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Singh was arrested during a tenant verification drive carried out by police in Akaltara town, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Pandey said on Sunday.

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He was staying in a rented accommodation near Minimata Chowk when he came under suspicion during verification of tenants residing in the area, he said. It was not immediately clear what he was doing in the Chhattisgarh town.

A case has been registered against him at Akaltara police station.

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The official claimed that examination of Singh's mobile phone showed WhatsApp chats, video call records, call recordings and other digital material indicating communication with individuals suspected of links to Pakistan-based ISI networks.

"Investigators suspect the accused may have shared information related to sensitive locations, prominent people, vehicles and other details with foreign contacts. The authenticity and extent of such information are being verified," he said.

His mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination, while analysis of digital evidence and contact networks is under way, the official added.

An investigation is under way to identify Singh's contacts, possible associates and the extent of the alleged network, Pandey said.