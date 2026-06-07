Punjab man climbs mobile tower with daughter, alleges police inaction in live-in partner’s disappearance

A dramatic scene unfolded in Ward No. 12 of Khamano on Sunday morning when a man climbed a private mobile tower, along with his four-year-old daughter, alleging police inaction in a family dispute and demanding justice.

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The man, identified as Amarpal Singh, a resident of Nanowal Khurd village, scaled the tower at around 5:30 am, carrying his daughter, Namrit Kaur, as a large crowd gathered there.

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Speaking from the tower, Amarpal claimed that he had been living in a live-in relationship with Anmolpreet Kaur since 2019 and that the child was born from their relationship.

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He alleged that Anmolpreet, who works at a de-addiction centre in Khamano, had developed an illicit relationship with the centre’s manager and had gone missing with him.

The aggrieved father further alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the local police seeking help in tracing the woman and securing justice, no effective action had been taken.

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Frustrated by what he described as administrative inaction, he resorted to the extreme step of climbing the tower with his daughter.

As temperatures rose during the morning, the child's condition reportedly began to deteriorate due to the intense heat and lack of food and water.

Residents came forward to help and managed to send food and drinking water to the pair, demonstrating remarkable compassion amid the tense situation.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and civil administration officials rushed to the spot with a heavy deployment.

After nearly four hours of negotiations, officials assured the protester that appropriate action would be taken regarding his complaints.

Following the assurance, Amarpal and his daughter safely descended from the tower.

No injuries were reported, and authorities are said to be looking into the allegations.