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Home / Punjab / Punjab man found dead in Canada's Hamilton

Punjab man found dead in Canada's Hamilton

The deceased, identified as Taranpreet Singh Sidhu (29), came to Canada in 2022; cause of death not yet ascertained by police as investigation is under way

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Taranpreet Singh Sidhu. File photo
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Hamilton Police have identified the man who was found dead in a culvert in Stoney Creek on Wednesday. Taranpreet Singh Sidhu (29), came to Canada from India in 2022 and worked as a truck driver in Brampton. He had also lived in Halifax.

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Police say Sidhu was not killed in the area where his body was discovered.

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The cause of death has not been released since the investigation is ongoing.

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Detectives from the Hamilton Police are working with the Peel Regional Police, which have provided resources to assist the homicide unit.

Investigators have carried search operations in the area and are reviewing surveillance and digital evidence.

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Witnesses are being interviewed to trace Sidhu’s movements before his death.

Police have not released details about the vehicle, which is believed to have transported Sidhu.

Detectives have urged the public to come forward with any information about Sidhu’s whereabouts. They are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with him to assist the investigation. Police are particularly interested in obtaining surveillance, dashcam or doorbell camera footage that could help trace his movements.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Lindsay Filice of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-2288 or via email at lfilice1215@hamiltonpolice.ca.

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