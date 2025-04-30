Punjab: Man held on espionage charge at Bathinda Cantt

The police arrested a man on suspected charge of spying at the Bathinda military cantonment.

The Cantonment Police Station registered a case against the accused and started probe in the matter. However, sources said initial investigation had not yet revealed whether the man was sending information about the Bathinda army base to Pakistan.

It had come to light that the accused was in contact with a Pakistani woman and various angles of the case were being probed to find the truth.

The arrested individual is a cobbler by profession and had been living in Beant Nagar near the Bathinda cantonment for several years. The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Sunil Kumar, a native of Samastipur, Bihar. He is currently being held at a secret location by the police for questioning.

SP City Narinder Singh said the Cantonment Police had received information about some suspicious content on Sunil Kumar’s mobile phone, including evidence of a honeytrap.

A case has been registered in this regard.