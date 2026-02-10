Punjab: Mansa cop assaults man, snatches car and licensed pistol; video goes viral

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man, snatching his car and licensed pistol, and later firing in the air, after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The accused, identified as ASI Dhanna Singh, was posted at the Mansa police lines. He is suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol.

According to a complaint filed at the Mansa police station on Monday, Gurpreet Singh and his son Vishwadeep Singh from Jhanduke village were travelling to Muktsar on Sunday night when the ASI stopped them at Ramditta Chowk and asked for a lift.

After boarding their car, the ASI allegedly assaulted Gurpreet Singh, took his licensed pistol, and drove away with the vehicle. Gurpreet was admitted to a hospital here.

The next day, a video from the Sardulgarh area surfaced, showing the ASI firing in the air on the road and threatening passersby.

Mansa DSP Butta Singh Gill said the accused ASI has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.