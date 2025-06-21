Punjab marks 11th International Day of Yoga

The 11th International Day of Yoga was observed across Punjab and Chandigarh on Saturday. Several events were organised on the occasion, which were joined by political leaders and other dignitaries.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. “On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, let us make yoga a part of our daily lives for physical and mental wellbeing,” Mann said in a post on X in Punjabi.

At an event in Chandigarh, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria said yoga is no longer just a form of exercise, it is now a people’s movement across India. It empowers an individual, strengthens communities, and offers a timeless solution to modern challenges, he said.

The Governor spoke on the spiritual, philosophical, and scientific depth of yoga, tracing its roots from the ancient Indus-Saraswati civilisation to its presence in the Rigveda, Upanishads, and Bhagavad Gita. He highlighted how yoga fosters inner balance, mindfulness, and harmony with nature.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary appeal at the United Nations in 2014, which led to the global declaration of International Day of Yoga, Kataria noted, “Today, Yoga is a global spirit, a symbol of wellness and unity that transcends cultures and borders. When we care for our mind and body, we also nurture a healthier, more conscious planet. This is the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” he added.

During the celebrations, the Governor led the gathering in taking a solemn pledge for a ‘Nasha Mukt Chandigarh’. He administered the pledge to all participants, reaffirming the city’s collective commitment to eliminating substance abuse and nurturing a healthier, addiction-free society.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu took part in an event at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. “With our PM’s vision, yoga has become a global brand. India’s ancient tradition has transitioned into wellness movement across the globe,” he said.

Cabinet Minister and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora performed yoga at an event in Sangrur. “To keep your mind and body healthy, incorporate yoga into your daily life and take maximum advantage of the free classes offered under the ‘CM di Yogshala’ initiative of the Punjab government for physical and mental wellbeing,” Arora posted on X.

The occasion was also marked by BSF troops and their families at Headquarters Special DG Border Security Force (BSF) (Western Command), Chandigarh, located at BSF campus Lakhnaur in Mohali.

In addition to the main function held at Lakhnaur, the under command field formations also organised events at respective headquarters and at Border Outposts.

An event was held at the joint checkpost Attari in Amritsar and Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF Punjab, was the chief guest. More than 1,100 participants, including BSF personnel, Army officials, students, local dignitaries, and residents of border villages joined the event. Fulzele encouraged the participants to make yoga their way of life for a healthy body and peaceful mind.

In Mohali, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences successfully set a new Asia Book of Records title for the largest yoga session by healthcare professionals on the occasion.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Ludhiana’s Khanna, Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond asked people to embrace yoga as an essential part of their daily lives, encouraging regular practice for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

He added: “In today’s stressful times, when various diseases pose a serious threat to human life, yoga can play a significant role in keeping individuals healthy and fit.”