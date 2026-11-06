Punjab may receive rain from Nov 11; fresh western disturbance likely after Diwali

Post-Diwali, some parts of Punjab may experience a wet spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from November 10.

The weather is likely to remain dry for the next five days, with light rain expected at isolated places in the state from November 11, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD on November 6.

Shallow to moderate fog is also likely at a few places during night and morning hours over the next three days.

The post-monsoon period in Punjab during October witnessed excess rainfall, but November has remained completely dry in the state so far. From October 1 till the morning of November 6, Punjab received 27.7 mm of rain against the long period average (LPA) of 9.3 mm for this period, marking a surplus of 198 per cent.

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Rainfall in all districts of Punjab was above the LPA during October, with the surplus ranging from 10 per cent to 1,094 per cent. Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur were the wettest districts during the month, while Moga, Kapurthala and Ferozepur received the least amount of rain.

Over the past 24 hours, both day and night temperatures in Punjab remained above normal. The maximum temperature recorded in the state was 32.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius, with both recorded in Bathinda.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during November 11-12. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in these areas on November 12.

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Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 10, Himachal Pradesh during November 10-12 and Uttarakhand during November 8-9.