Punjab: Mesh fencing along Nangal Dam Lake turns death trap for wild animals

Mesh wire fencing erected by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) along the Nangal Dam Lake has turned into a death trap for wild animals. In the early morning hours of Saturday, a Sambar deer was trapped in the fencing and was devoured by stray dogs.

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The death of the Sambar has triggered anger among the locals. Swami Vasant, who manages a temple complex along the lake, while talking to The Tribune, said that daily, people get trapped and are killed due to the fencing of BBMB.

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“Today, in early morning hours, I heard screams of a Sambar deer. When I came out of the temple, I saw a young Sambar deer trapped in the BBMB gate and dogs gouging it. By the time I reached there, the Sambar was already dead. It was heart-wrenching to see wild animals being trapped and getting killed in the fencing wire of BBMB,” he said.

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Local wildlife officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said wild animals come to Nangal Lake for water and food. In summers when the water sources dry in the hills, more animals come to the lake for water. Due to mesh wire fencing erected by the BBMB, the natural passages of wild animals have been blocked. Many times, herds of deer are seen looking for ways to cross over. Many of them get trapped or injured in efforts to cross the fencing, they said.

The mesh wire fencing was erected by the BBMB along the lake area in its colony a few years ago. The wildlife department authorities have objected to the erection of the wire on the plea that it has been erected in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

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A major portion of the Nangal Dam Lake was a notified wildlife sanctuary. 100 metre area around the edges of the wildlife sanctuary was designated an eco-sensitive zone. No fencing or construction activity in the area can be carried out without the permission of the wildlife authorities.

The sources, however, said the BBMB erected the mesh wire fencing without any permission from the wildlife authorities. Despite the fact that the wildlife department has issued a notice to the BBMB authorities, the fencing has not been removed.

When contacted, Ropar Ranger Wildlife Raj Davinder Singh said they were taking up the matter of removing the mesh wire fencing from eco sensitive zone of Nangal wildlife sanctuary with the BBMB authorities.

Bhakra Dam Chief Engineer CP Singh said he would look into the matter and ask the concerned officials regarding the status of mesh wire fencing along the lake.