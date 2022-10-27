Punjab minister Aman Arora lays foundation stone of seva kendra at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

The Punjab Government is striving hard to promote industry in the state for generating more employment opportunities for the youth, said Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, who laid a foundation stone for Udyog Seva Kendra at Dera Bassi Today.

Arora, while addressing members of the Dera Bassi Industries Association, said industrialists would get benefits from the Seva Kendra. He said, “The CM is pushing to promote Ease of Doing Business and establishing new industry in the state.”

“The industry of this area was neglected. Now, the state government is not leaving any stone left unturned to provide required facilities to the industry,” said Arora.

The minister said the Housing and Urban Development Department had delegated powers for approval of building plans and grant of completion certificate of standalone industries, including compounding of standalone industries outside the MC Limit, to Director of Factories so that the industrialists need not to apply at two separate departments.

