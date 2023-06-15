Punjab Minister Balbir Singh announces health check-up for over 30,000 jail inmates

PTI

Chandigarh, June 15

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday launched a month-long health check-up campaign for more than 30,000 inmates lodged in 25 jails in the state.

Addressing an event at the Prison Training School here, Singh said under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the campaign was started to identify those suffering from integrated sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis among 30,494 jail inmates.

According to an official release, the minister announced routine testing and health check-up of inmates with the help of the Indian Medical Association and private doctors as well as psychiatrists and counsellors to also improve the mental health of the inmates.

Addressing prisoners at the Central Jail, Singh encouraged them to utilise the time spent in prison towards self-improvement and skill development.

He called upon the jail inmates to take advantage of this campaign to avoid contracting communicable diseases.

The Punjab State AIDS Control Society under the Health Department has conducted an integrated screening of jail inmates to patients with sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, TB and viral hepatitis.