Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur attends 'Antim Ardas' of Moosewala; shares CM Bhagwant Mann’s condolence message with family

Chandigarh, June 8

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Wednesday attended 'Antim Ardas' of popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa. The Cabinet Minister paid floral tribute to Moosewala and prayed for the peace of his departed soul.

Expressing deep condolences, the Minister shared condolence message of CM Mann with bereaved family. The Cabinet Minister was accompanied by AAP MLAs including Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Balkar Sidhu.

Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said that the unfortunate death of popular singer Moosewala is an irreparable loss to the music world. Reiterating her government’s firm commitment, AAP Minister said that conspirators and killers involved in his murder will not be spared at any cost. Moosewala's assailants will get exemplary punishment and all will be nabbed soon.

CM Bhagwant Mann's condolence message

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

He wrote: "The unfortunate death of Sardar Balkaur Singh and Mata Charan Kaur ji's beloved son Sidhu Moosewala has left everyone in shock. In this hour of grief, I stand firmly with the bereaved family. I offer flowers of reverence to the departed soul. The death of a son at an early age is unbearable and inexplicable for the family. There is a profound shock over his unfortunate death among fans across the globe. Sidhu was a humble and down-to-earth young singer."

Expressing his sympathy for the family members, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann prayed that God gives strength to his family to bear the grief and pain.