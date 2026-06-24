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Home / Punjab / Punjab: Minister Harjot Singh Bains issues notice to Moga MC chief over ‘poor’ sanitation in city

Punjab: Minister Harjot Singh Bains issues notice to Moga MC chief over ‘poor’ sanitation in city

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Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 07:23 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Harjot Singh Bains. File photo
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Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Moga Municipal Commissioner Gurwinder Singh Johal after finding sanitation standards in the city unsatisfactory.

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While passing through Moga district on his way to Muktsar for a public function, the minister interacted with local residents and took stock of the civic body’s sanitation efforts. Sharing details on social media, Bains said he found several open garbage dumping points across the city and observed that cleanliness levels were not up to the desired standards.

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“I am issuing a show-cause notice to the Municipal Commissioner, Moga. No compromise on cleanliness,” he posted on X.

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The minister directed civic body authorities to take immediate corrective measures and improve sanitation in the city.

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