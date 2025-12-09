Punjab minister Harpal Cheema challenges Congress’ ‘silence’ on ‘cash-for-CM’s post’ remark

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for its “silence” on Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s “Rs 500 crore for chief minister’s post” remark.

The AAP leader said, “Even after four days, there has been no statement from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge clarifying where this money was going.” Cheema also alleged a “surprising silence” from Rahul Gandhi, former Punjab chief ministers Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, the party’s state president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from primary membership for her “cash for chair” remark that sparked a political row.

The Punjab finance minister also criticised the statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a Congress member, who advised Navjot Kaur to get admitted to a mental health facility for the remark.

Cheema said Navjot Kaur is a cancer survivor, and after winning her battle against cancer, she is fighting the battle for the people of Punjab.

Cheema said it was the senior leadership of the Congress, not Navjot Kaur, who needed “psychological treatment.”

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruption in Congress.

Taking note of Navjot Kaur’s allegations that Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa allegedly sold Congress tickets for Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chugh said such accusations must be investigated because they “reflect gross financial corruption under the Congress leadership led by the Gandhi family.”

“Some members of the Gandhi family themselves are on bail in corruption cases, and therefore the disclosures made by Navjot Kaur Sidhu must be investigated thoroughly,” he said in a statement.