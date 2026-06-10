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Home / Punjab / Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema distributes digital ration cards in Dirba constituency

Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema distributes digital ration cards in Dirba constituency

Assures beneficiaries that old ration cards shall stay valid till the issuance of the new digital ones

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:22 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. File photo
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday launched the distribution of 30,000 digital ration cards in the Dirba Assembly constituency during an event, held at Atwal Palace.

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Addressing the gathering, the Cheema said that the introduction of digital ration cards marks an important step towards ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and ease in the delivery of government services and welfare schemes. He assured beneficiaries that their existing ration cards would continue to remain valid until they receive the new digital cards.

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On the occasion, Cheema handed over digital ration cards to several beneficiaries, while the remaining cards were entrusted to the village Panches and Sarpanches to ensure their timely distribution among all eligible families.

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Highlighting the Punjab government’s welfare initiatives, the Cabinet Minister said that under the ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme, nearly 40 lakh poor and economically weaker families across the state are being provided with specially-prepared ration kits aimed at ensuring access to nutritious food.

He said that while previous governments had restricted welfare assistance to the distribution of wheat and pulses, the present government has adopted a more comprehensive approach by ensuring that the kitchens of needy families are stocked with essential items required for daily use.

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Under the ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme, each beneficiary family receives a ration kit every three months containing mustard oil, pulses, sugar, salt, turmeric, and other essential kitchen items.

The scheme has been designed keeping in mind the everyday needs of ordinary homes, particularly women managing household responsibilities. He said a strong and prosperous Punjab can be built only when no child goes to sleep hungry.

Through transparent delivery mechanisms, quality food kits and extensive outreach to economically weaker sections, the Punjab government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a healthier, stronger, and well-nourished Punjab.

Cheema further assured that anyone facing difficulty in obtaining their new digital ration cards may contact him directly, adding that every issue would be addressed promptly and no beneficiary would be allowed to face inconvenience.

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