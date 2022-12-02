Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal promises urban facilities in all rural areas

Chandigarh, December 1
Providing urban facilities to villages is the priority of the Punjab Government. Panches, sarpanches and villagers must rise above politics and factionalism to ensure development of their respective villages.
These views were expressed by Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal while inaugurating a special two-day training programme for elected representatives of the general assembly and panchayati raj at Vikas Bhavan today.
Dhaliwal, while launching the ‘Mera Pind Meri Rooh’ campaign under the general assembly of the gram sabha said, “Villagers and elected representatives should decide for themselves what they want to develop in their village.”
He said, “The general assembly is required to be held during rabi season (June) and kharif season (December), in which the budget estimate of income and expenditure of the gram panchayat and the annual plan for the development for the next financial year is passed.”
He said, “We are going to set up a control room through which sarpanches will be get information about the outstanding amount, expenditure of the village grant and other matters on cellphones.”
