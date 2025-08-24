DT
Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora urges Centre to intervene as US freezes trucker visas

Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora urges Centre to intervene as US freezes trucker visas

In his letter to the EAM, the AAP leader says the US' decision could impact around 1.5 lakh Punjabi drivers who travel there on work visas
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:53 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Sanjeev Arora. File photo
Punjab Industries and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora has expressed deep concern over the US government's decision to freeze the issuance of work visas for commercial drivers, following a recent accident in Florida involving a Punjabi driver.

In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Arora urged the Centre to take up the matter with the US government through the Indian Embassy in Washington, stating that the decision could impact around 1.5 lakh Punjabi drivers who travel there on work visas.

Arora stated that it was unjust to penalise the entire Punjabi community over a single incident.

The issue stems from the arrest of Harjinder Singh in Florida, who was allegedly involved in a road accident last Thursday that resulted in the deaths of three persons. In the aftermath, US authorities reportedly paused the issuance of commercial truck driver visas.

This development will particularly affect regions in Punjab such as Majha, Doaba, and the Puadh belt, where a large number of families depend on remittances from their children or relatives employed as commercial truck drivers in the US.

