Punjab minister slams Congress for politicising Gulzar Singh’s death

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday slammed the state unit of Congress and its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for trying to derive political mileage from the death of Gulzar Singh. He said the Congress should stop politicising the death and allow the law to take its course.

In a statement, the minister said the death of Gulzar Singh was a deeply painful incident and the government had already taken concrete action in the matter. “An SIT has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive investigation and five persons have been booked under provisions relating to abetment to suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he added.

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The minister said instead of allowing the grieving family time and space to recover from their irreparable loss, Congress leaders were trying to turn the tragedy into a political opportunity.