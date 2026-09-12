DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab minister slams Congress for politicising Gulzar Singh’s death

Punjab minister slams Congress for politicising Gulzar Singh’s death

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO
Advertisement

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday slammed the state unit of Congress and its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for trying to derive political mileage from the death of Gulzar Singh. He said the Congress should stop politicising the death and allow the law to take its course.

In a statement, the minister said the death of Gulzar Singh was a deeply painful incident and the government had already taken concrete action in the matter. “An SIT has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive investigation and five persons have been booked under provisions relating to abetment to suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he added.

Advertisement

The minister said instead of allowing the grieving family time and space to recover from their irreparable loss, Congress leaders were trying to turn the tragedy into a political opportunity.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts