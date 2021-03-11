Punjab Minister Dr Baljit Kaur to examine patients at eye camp in Muktsar

Chandigarh, August 19
Punjab's Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur will examine the eyes of patients at a medical camp being held on Saturday at the 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' in Muktsar district's Bhagsar village.
The minister, a doctor-turned-politician, is an eye specialist and has been operating, diagnosing and offering treatment to residents of Malwa region for the past many years.
An official spokesperson said here that the camp is being organized by the Punjab government with the support of "Sankalp Educational Welfare Society".
Medicines will be given free of cost to all patients who come to get their eyes checked at the camp. The minister has urged the people to spread this message among the needy so that more and more people can avail the benefit of the free eye camp, the spokesperson said.
Dr Baljit Kaur has also served as an eye specialist in Government Hospital in Muktsar for a long time before taking a plunge into politics.
"Even after becoming a minister, she is devoting time to serve the people as a doctor," the spokesperson said.
The AAP government on August 15 opened 75 "Aam Aadmi clinics" across the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday had said that the clinics would be a stepping stone in revamping the healthcare system in the state.
These clinics offer around 100 type of clinical tests for free besides giving medicines to patients at no cost. Each of these clinics has four staff members, including an MBBS doctor and laboratory technician.
Notably, of the Aam Aadmi Party's 92 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, 10 including two women are from the medical field.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...