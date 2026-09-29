‘Punjab ministers reduced to namesake’: Sunil Jakhar alleges Delhi AAP leaders occupying official homes

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday staged a protest near the official residences of Punjab ministers and the Circuit House in Chandigarh, alleging that Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and associates were occupying government properties meant for authorised occupants.

Jakhar alleged that the arrangement had the backing of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, whom he referred to as the “super CM”.

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Speaking to the media, Jakhar said he had visited the area to find out for himself who was occupying the ministerial residences instead of relying on social media posts or hearsay. He alleged that Punjab ministers had been reduced to “ministers in name only” and claimed some had removed their nameplates from their official residences.

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Jakhar also questioned why files from the department of Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian had allegedly reached residence No. 926. He claimed the files contained information related to an alleged Rs 10,000-crore GMADA scam.

Referring to the oath of secrecy taken by ministers, Jakhar alleged that the files had been sent to AAP leader Satyendar Jain at the residence as part of what he described as a system of control from Delhi. He linked the alleged occupation of the residence to the Enforcement Directorate searches and demanded Mundian’s resignation.

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The BJP leader also recalled Kejriwal's earlier statements that he would not accept an official residence while serving as Delhi Chief Minister. Jakhar alleged that under the AAP government, its associates had occupied a number of government houses meant for Punjab ministers.

Jakhar further claimed that he had booked a room at the Sector 39 Circuit House two days ago for September 29 but was stopped by Punjab Police from entering the premises. He alleged that the incident indicated that the rooms were being occupied by AAP associates and were not available to government officials, political leaders or journalists visiting Chandigarh from Punjab.

He appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove what he described as unidentified people from Delhi from government properties. Jakhar warned those occupying the residences to vacate buildings built with Punjab taxpayers’ money and said the protest would intensify otherwise.

He also said that if there was a change in government, those responsible would be held accountable.

On the recent unrest and rumours at Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University, Jakhar said Punjabis would not forgive the government for what he alleged had happened at LPU. He claimed that people he described as “goons” had entered the girls’ hostel under the cover of a protest.

Jakhar said the safety of students was paramount and alleged that the government could not evade responsibility. Describing the incidents at the two universities as serious, he reiterated his demand for a probe by the National Investigation Agency.