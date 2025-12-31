Punjab MLAs eat into cash-strapped govt, take no shame in claiming allowances by using dual vehicles simultaneously

Punjab's MLAs are setting new records in claiming allowances. Fresh facts have emerged revealing that when MLAs attend meetings or events of Vidhan Sabha committee, they use their private vehicles, for which they receive reimbursement for lodging and fuel expenses.

Meanwhile, the official government vehicles allotted to them by the Punjab Government are used as security escorts. This means, the MLA travels in a private car while the government vehicle follows as part of the security detail.

The expenses for the government vehicle are borne separately by the Transport Department. According to details obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, in three years, Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh leads among Punjab's lawmakers in claiming allowances, having received Rs 15.17 lakh as TA/DA (travelling allowance/daily allowance) alone during the last three years (2022-23 to 2024-25).

Other prominent claimants over the three-year period include AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Bathinda Rural with Rs 10.64 lakh, Jaito MLA Amolak Singh with Rs 10.28 lakh, Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa with Rs 10.08 lakh and BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal with Rs 7.80 lakh.

Dr Amandeep Singh Bains (Ludhiana), a senior leader of the Public Action Committee, stated that in reality, MLAs often use only the government vehicle to attend meetings, but to claim allowances, they also claim reimbursement for a private vehicle. He demanded an investigation into this matter.

Father-son duo refuse allowances

In contrast, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh from Kapurthala and his son Rana Inder Singh, MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, have not claimed any TA/DA in the last three years. Others among the lowest claimants include BJP's Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Gurlal Ghanour, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Congress MLA Pargat Singh.