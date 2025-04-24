DT
Punjab MLAs to get Rs 5 crore each annually under 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Fund'

Fund will be implemented across all 117 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:26 PM Apr 24, 2025 IST
Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 5 crore will be allocated annually to each MLA for development activities. File photo
In a significant move aimed at accelerating grassroots development, the Punjab Government on Thursday approved the Rangla Punjab Vikas Fund.

The fund will be implemented across all 117 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state.

As part of the scheme, each Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) will receive Rs 5 crore annually to be spent exclusively on development activities within their respective constituencies.

