DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab mulls appeal in higher court against HC's dearness allowance order

Punjab mulls appeal in higher court against HC's dearness allowance order

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said that the government was surprised at the court order since the state government was following the liquidation plan to clear the dues, amounting to Rs 14,191 crore, already approved by the High Court earlier

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:26 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. File photo
Advertisement

A day after Punjab and Haryana High Court gave directions to the Punjab Government to clear the pending DA of its employees and pensioners, the Aam Aadmi Party government has said that its legal team is examining the judgement and the state’s constitutional rights, while considering to approach the higher court against the order.

Advertisement

The order, when implemented, will cost the state exchequer Rs 20,000 crore.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said that the government was surprised at the court order since the state government was following the liquidation plan to clear the dues, amounting to Rs 14,191 crore, already approved by the High Court earlier.

Advertisement

“When the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission was implemented in Punjab in 2016, when the Akali-BJP alliance was in power, the Commission’s recommendations were delayed for implementation. It was only in 2022, just before the elections to the Vidhan Sabha were announced, that the then Congress government announced its implementation. However, they had then said that the arrears from 2016 to June 2022 were not to be released, only the higher pay grades were to be given. After some employees approached the court, the AAP government, which had assumed power then, submitted a liquidation plan to clear these dues of Rs 14,191 crore. In 2024-25, we cleared dues of all pensioners above 85 years of age. In 2025-26, we cleared dues of all pensioners above 75 years of age. Now, in the current year, we started clearing dues of the remaining pensioners and employees,” he said, adding that an amount of Rs 6,000 crore of these arrears has already been disbursed.

The minister further said that some employees had approached the High court over pending DA. “We had told the Court that Punjab pays the highest pay scales in the country. We had submitted that we can either give the higher pay scales recommended by the state Pay Commission or pay the higher DA as given by the Central Government,” he said.

Advertisement

“While we are committed to giving the rightful dues to the employees, all other aspects have to be considered. Our legal options are all open,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts