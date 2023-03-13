Punjab mulls policy rejig to regularise plots in colonies

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 12

To facilitate the speedy disposal of cases pertaining to regularisation of plots in unauthorised colonies, the AAP government is in the process of announcing major amendments to the regularisation policy.

March 19, 2018, the cut-off date Regularisation of plots in unauthorised colonies where construction has taken place till Dec 31, 2022

The execution of the sale agreement should have taken place before March 19, 2018

Regularisation charges to be recovered from plot owners in colonies where 25% plots have been sold

Defaulting colonisers to face legal proceedings and dues to be recovered from them

The proposed amendments aim at regularising plots in unauthorised colonies where construction has taken place till December 31, 2022. There is, however, a rider that the execution of the sale agreement should have taken place before March 19, 2018. The proposed amendments also entail recovery of regularisation charges from individual plot holders in colonies where 25 per cent of the plots have been sold, besides initiation of legal proceedings against defaulting colonisers and recovery of dues from them.

Sharing a draft of the proposed amendments with different departments involved in the regularisation process, the Housing and Urban Development Department has sought suggestions. Officially, there are around 14,000 illegal colonies in the state. The figure is, however, believed to be higher.

A senior government functionary privy to the developments said due to multiple issues, many cases of regularisation of plots and colonies were rejected.

If the amendments are approved by the government, such cases may be reopened. Sources said there were many cases in which the sale agreements of such colonies were executed before March 19, 2018, but their physical existence could not be verified from Google images.

Subject to approval by the government, such colonies and individual plot holders could be considered for regularisation after a physical verification that the property existed before December 31, 2022.

In cases where a provisional regularisation certificate has been issued for a set of plots and the registry of the adjoining plot has also been done, it has been proposed that the final regularisation certificate be issued against the plot that does not have a provisional regularisation certificate subject to the payment of charges equal to the stamp duty by the beneficiary over and above the regularisation and development charges.

For unauthorised colonies falling in the industrial and agricultural zones under the master plan of towns, it has been proposed that only those colonies may be considered for regularisation where the sale agreement has been executed before March 19, 2018, and which physically existed before December 31, 2022. It has also been proposed that the plot size to be considered for regularisation should be fixed at 45 sq yards instead of 60 sq yards as per the Central Government norms for EWS houses.