Punjab municipal polls on May 26: EC appoints PCS officers as general observers in 23 districts

The polling at eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab will be held on May 26, a communique shared by the state election commission read.

Advertisement

The communique reads, “As an extra measure for the conduct of free, fear and peaceful election, the Commission has appointed IAS/ Senior PCS Officers as general observers across the 23 districts for the smooth conduct of 105 civic body polls.”

Advertisement