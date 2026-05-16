Punjab municipal polls on May 26: EC appoints PCS officers as general observers in 23 districts
A communique shared by state election commission reads that IAS/senior PCS officers has been appointed as general observers across 23 districts for smooth conduct of 105 civic body polls
Advertisement
The polling at eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab will be held on May 26, a communique shared by the state election commission read.
Advertisement
The communique reads, “As an extra measure for the conduct of free, fear and peaceful election, the Commission has appointed IAS/ Senior PCS Officers as general observers across the 23 districts for the smooth conduct of 105 civic body polls.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement