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Home / Punjab / Punjab municipal polls on May 26: EC appoints PCS officers as general observers in 23 districts

Punjab municipal polls on May 26: EC appoints PCS officers as general observers in 23 districts

A communique shared by state election commission reads that IAS/senior PCS officers has been appointed as general observers across 23 districts for smooth conduct of 105 civic body polls

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:48 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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The polling at eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab will be held on May 26, a communique shared by the state election commission read.

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The communique reads, “As an extra measure for the conduct of free, fear and peaceful election, the Commission has appointed IAS/ Senior PCS Officers as general observers across the 23 districts for the smooth conduct of 105 civic body polls.”

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