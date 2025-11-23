Punjab must unite against Centre’s ‘Chandigarh-grab agenda’: Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday issued a call for unity across Punjab’s political spectrum against the alleged BJP-led Union Government for an amendment on governance of Chandigarh.

Referring to reports on the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Bajwa warned that the Centre aimed to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, placing it directly under a Centrally appointed administrator, much like other Union Territories. Currently, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab Governor. “This bill is a clear attempt to weaken Punjab’s historical, constitutional and emotional claim over its own capital,” he said. Calling the move “yet another assault on Punjab”, Bajwa accused the Union Government of persistently eroding the state’s rights—whether on Chandigarh, river waters or Panjab University.

“The Union Government’s anti-Punjab agenda is now out in the open. Because Punjabis do not elect the BJP, the Centre seems intent on penalising the state. This mindset is discriminatory, divisive and completely unacceptable,” he asserted.

Uncalled for: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said it was a totally uncalled for move.

“Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it will have serious repercussions,” he warned, hoping that the central government would not indulge in any such misadventure and would make the necessary amends in the proposed bill.

Warring, who represents Ludhiana in Parliament, asserted that the Congress would strongly oppose this legislation in Parliament and talk to the like-minded parties to ensure that it was not passed. He asked the Punjab BJP leaders to clarify their position in this regard. “Whether you are with Punjab or against Punjab will be determined by the position you take today,” he dared the Punjab BJP leadership.

The PCC president urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately take up the matter with the central government to nip the proposal in the bud before it was too late. He expressed strong apprehensions in the backdrop of an earlier order of the union education ministry scrapping the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University. The orders have been withdrawn after this led to strong resentment and resistance from Punjab.

“Successive governments at the Centre from time to time have committed and reiterated that Chandigarh belongs exclusively to Punjab and delay in getting it transferred to its parent state in no way weakens Punjab’s case and cause,” he asserted.