Punjab: NGT orders closure of 13 crushers in Hoshairpur-Ropar Shivalik Hills, imposes Rs 180 crore penalty

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the closure of 13 stone crushers in the Hoshairpur-Ropar Shivalik Hills area, while imposing a penalty of Rs 180 crore as environmental compensation on the crushing units.

Advertisement

While disposing of a case relating to stone crushers violating environmental norms, the tribunal, in its orders, has given three months' time to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to complete inspections and verify raw material sources.

Advertisement

The proceedings started based on a September 2023 report in The Tribune titled "Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area."

Advertisement

The devastation is concentrated in the ecologically fragile Shivalik Hills, specifically spanning the Beet area of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur and the Kheda Kalmot cluster in Ropar.

Illegal excavation has targeted a belt of villages, including Kalewal-Beet, Khuralgarh Sahib, and Algran, where the "mining mafia" reportedly levelled hills up to 200 feet high.

Advertisement

This region serves as a critical sub-mountainous forest zone and Punjab’s primary groundwater recharge area; its destruction directly compromises the state’s natural flood barriers and long-term water security.

Based on the PPCB report submitted before the NGT, 13 stone crushers were found to be operating in violation of norms and allegedly indulging in illegal mining.

Closure directions were issued under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Criminal complaints were also filed against the stone crushers and the persons responsible under the provisions of the Water Act, the board said.

The tribunal has asked the board to verify the source of raw material of these stone crushers, especially with reference to the provisions of the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, and Stockists and Retailers Act, 2025, the Punjab State Minor Mineral (Amendment) Policy, 2025, and the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, and Stockists and Retailers Rules, 2025, and to take action against the remaining stone crusher units operating in violation of the norms.