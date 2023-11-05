Punjab no exception, all border states battling drug trafficking: Supreme Court Judge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar , November 4

Coming down heavily on those fostering cross-border drug trade, Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said here today that there was need for a legal and social crackdown on drugs by engaging youth and legal stakeholders to provide sustainable solutions.

He was addressing a seminar hosted by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority at Khalsa College here. Justice Kaul, who is also the chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, said drug abuse was bothering not just Punjab but was a national menace.

“There are many kinds of wars are going on in the world, drug abuse is one of those wars. Enemy forces are running a nexus of drug supply to destroy our future generations. Not just Punjab, all border states are fighting this crisis,” he said.

Referring to his visit to Kashmir recently, he said even there, youth were addicted to the drugs supplied in form of cough medicine in the belts touching the International Border. “As the future of a hardworking community, you should pay attention to education and health,” he told students.

