Punjab offers one-time settlement scheme for power consumers

The Punjab Government on Friday announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic electricity consumers, offering a 100 per cent waiver on penalties and interest on outstanding power bills up to March 31, 2026.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the scheme would benefit around 24.86 lakh families and provide relief worth Rs 518 crore. Consumers would be required to pay only the principal amount of their outstanding dues. Under the scheme, consumers will have to deposit 25 per cent of the principal amount upfront, while the remaining 75 per cent can be cleared in up to six equal monthly instalments.

Those facing financial difficulties may be granted an additional six months to complete the payments, the Chief Minister said. The scheme will cover domestic consumers irrespective of whether their electricity connections are operational or disconnected. Disconnected connections will be eligible for restoration after the payment of the outstanding principal amount under the settlement scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said the initiative was aimed at helping families struggling to clear accumulated electricity dues due to financial constraints.

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He said the government had decided to waive the entire late payment surcharge and interest so that consumers could settle their accounts without the additional financial burden.

The scheme covers outstanding liabilities of approximately Rs 2,516 crore, of which Rs 518 crore will be waived by the state government.