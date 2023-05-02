Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M.Khanna

Chandigarh, May 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a historic decision, had announced to change the timings of government offices from existing 9 am - 5 pm to 7:30 am - 2 pm in larger public interest.

Mann was among the first few to arrive in the office.

Most of the other ministers, including Aman Arora, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Harbhajan Singh and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also reached their offices at 7.30 am.

While speaking with the media, Mann said that this initiative would help save power. “Though we have no shortage of power, but this will help save 350 MW of power in a day,” said Mann.

He said: “This reduction in power consumption, if monetised, will ensure that Rs 16-17 crore is saved per month as power bills.”

He reiterated that there would be no power cuts on industry and domestic consumers. “We have enough power to be diverted to agriculture sector for the paddy season,” he said.

CM Mann said that he was leading by example as he himself reached the office at 7.28 am.

The Chief Minister, announcing the decision earlier, had said the revised timings would remain in force till July 15.

He said the decision has been taken to benefit common people for easily getting their work done in government offices during the scorching heat in summer season.

Mann said the decision has been taken after due consultation with all the stakeholders so that the welfare of all can be ensured.

The Chief Minister said the new time table will also ensure that maximum sun light is utilised by the masses.

He cited that in several foreign countries people adjust their watches as per seasons so that they can use maximum sunlight.

Bhagwant Mann assured the people that the state government will take more such citizen centric decisions in the coming days too.

In Ludhiana, too, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and all other district administration officials were present at their respective offices at 7:30 am. However, the footfall of visitors and public was low.

MC officials attended a meeting in Jalandhar amid new timings.

#bhagwant mann