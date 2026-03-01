Punjab on new growth path: CM Mann as investors commit Rs 12,000 cr

The three-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit concluded today, with investors committing to invest Rs 12,250 crore in the state over the next three to four years. From steel to textiles and from compressed biogas and bio-manures to orthopaedic appliances, manufacturers from diverse sectors “committed” support to usher in a new era of industrialisation in the state.

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Hailing the development, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it would propel Punjab to new heights of economic growth.

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While Nahar Industries announced an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, Plaksha University, which hosted the summit, pledged to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the state. Biogas and biofuel manufacturer Verbio India, the Indian arm of German biofuels major, announced plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Punjab, while Tynor Orthotics will invest Rs 1,000 crore to expand its business aiming to become the largest orthopaedic aids manufacturer across 100 countries.

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In addition, acrylic and worsted yarn manufacturer Ganga Acrowools announced plans to invest Rs 750 crore to expand its operations. “We had initially planned to invest Rs 250 crore, but buoyed by strong industrial sentiment and an industry-friendly policy, we have trebled our investment,” said Amit Thapar, president of the company.

The summit began last Friday, when top industry leaders, including ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi N Mittal, had announced investments worth Rs 10,000 crore. “We wanted to showcase Punjab as a prime investment destination and demonstrate how investors would be facilitated in the state. The idea was not to sign MoUs that rarely translated into actual investments, as was often the case in the past. The success of the summit lies in the commitments made by industrialists,” Industry and Investment Promotion Minister Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune.

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The summit saw participation from around 6,000 delegates and featured 30 sessions on different industrial sectors, with investors showing the most interest in textiles, steel and IT and ITeS sectors. CM Mann, who rolled out the red carpet for investors, said he was satisfied with the summit’s success but would set a new goal to attract more investments to the state.

“We worked for a year to organise this summit. We have always placed the interests of the state and its people first. If Punjab progresses, the country progresses,” he said, adding that he would invite investors again at the end of October to understand if the industry needed further support from the state.

Earlier, expressing confidence in Punjab’s new Industrial and Business Development Policy, Kamal Oswal, chairman and managing director of Nahar Industries, said the Punjab Government had sent a clear message that the state was ready for a new phase of industrialisation, development and economic growth.

“In recent years, announcements of investments worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore have been made in the state, which will create opportunities for growth and employment. Industry goes where policy is clear, leadership is strong and intent is sincere. There was a time when industrial investors were looking outside Punjab to expand. Now, a new confidence has returned to Punjab industry,” he said.

PJ Singh, managing director of Tynor Orthotics, lauded the state government for organising a successful summit. “I started my business with just Rs 50,000 and have built it into a Rs 5,000 crore company. If we continue to receive support from the Punjab Government, we will become the number one orthopaedic equipment manufacturer in 100 countries,” he said.

Rudra Pratap, vice-chancellor of Plaksha University, said the university had already invested Rs 950 crore in the state and was ready to invest another Rs 5,000 crore.

Jagminder Singh Bawa, president, Vibracoustic, appreciated the state government for cutting red tape and ensuring faster approvals for new investors. “When we were setting up our plant in Mohali, the government ensured that we received all approvals within seven days after completing construction in about 18 months. The state has strong human capital and attrition rates are low,” he said.

Ashish Kumar, president of Verbio India, which has set up India’s largest biofuel plant at Lehragaga in Sangrur, said the company was committed to setting up more projects in Punjab. “We will set up 10 more industrial-scale plants with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. Three stakeholders will come together for this purpose,” he said.