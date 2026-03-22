Punjab opposition parties stage protest, demand arrest of Laljit Bhullar

BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addresses mediapersons before marching towards Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence, at BJP office in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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A huge posse of policemen was stationed outside the Punjab MLA hostel in Chandigarh on Sunday as opposition party leaders gathered to start a protest march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence, demanding the arrest of former AAP minister Laljit Bhullar.
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Workers of the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were seen protesting together at the site.
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BJP leaders, including Sunil Jakhar, Anil Sareen and Iqbal Singh Lalpura were present at the MLA hostel. Congress leaders, including Partap Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and O P Soni, also reached the site.
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