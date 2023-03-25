Punjab orders special girdawari

Chandigarh: As hail accompanied with rain and high-velocity winds flattened wheat crop in various parts of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a special girdawari to ascertain the loss.
Sources in the Chief Minister’s office said the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) had been told to issue instructions to deputy commissioners to carry out a survey and submit a report at the earliest.
