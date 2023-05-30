Punjab-origin gangster Samra shot in Canada

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 29

In a suspected case of gang war, Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra was shot dead at south Vancouver in Canada when he was coming out of a wedding reception on Sunday morning. The 28-year-old Samra was also called ‘Chucky’.

‘Chucky’ Samra was shot dead outside Fraserview Banquet Hall near Fraser St & South East Marine Dr. It was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict. Samra was on the dance floor at Fraserview Banquet Hall with other wedding guests less than 30 minutes before he was shot on Fraser Street just before 1:30 am.

A few guests told mediapersons that some unidentified men had walked into the hall and told the DJ to stop the music. Around 60 guests were present at the venue.

Samra was on the ‘wanted’list of the Canadian police. He reached the marriage party with his gangster brother Ravinder. They were working in alliance with the UN Gang. Samra was among the 11 alleged criminals named by the authorities in August 2022 who were a threat to the public.

In an official statement from the Vancouver police, they are investigating the killing of a 28-year-old man.

“Multiple 911 callers reported that one man had been shot outside a south Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive at 1:30 am. Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died,” the statement reads.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500, it further reads.