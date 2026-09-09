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Home / Punjab / Punjab-origin man arrested in 5 Brampton armed robberies

Punjab-origin man arrested in 5 Brampton armed robberies

#WebSpecial: Peel police say a 22-year-old man allegedly used a large knife to rob five retail businesses in over 10 days in August

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:32 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Teepinder Singh Ghuman (22) of Brampton
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Investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau have arrested a 22-year-old Brampton man of Punjabi origin in connection with a string of armed robberies in Brampton.

According to the police, five retail establishments were allegedly targeted between August 14 and August 24.

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In each case, the suspect entered the business, brandished a large knife, and demanded cash from employees.

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Following the investigation, police identified and arrested Teepinder Singh Ghuman (22) of Brampton on August 29. The details about this arrest were shared by Peel Regional Police on Tuesday .

He now faces multiple charges, including robbery (five counts), disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (six counts) and attempt to commit an indictable offence.

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Ghuman was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police say the series of robberies created significant concern among local businesses, as the suspect’s use of a weapon posed a serious risk to staff and customers.

Investigators emphasised that swift identification and arrest were crucial in preventing further incidents.

The Peel police has urged anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Central Robbery Bureau.

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