A 21-year-old Punjab-origin man has been charged with six Criminal Code offences following his arrest in connection with an alleged break-in at a residence in Guildford, Surrey, Canada, and the theft of a vehicle on October 1.

According to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), officers were called to a residence near 181 Street and 96 Avenue at around 4.25 am on October 1, 2026, following reports of the incident.

The police's Major Crime Section (MCS) took over the investigation. On October 23, investigators arrested Sher E Partap Hundal (21), who was subsequently charged by the BC Prosecution Service with six offences.

These include break and enter of a dwelling-house, robbery, disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle using threats or violence, possession of stolen property valued at more than $5,000, and possession of stolen property.

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Hundal was released on November 10 on surety bail, subject to protective conditions. He is scheduled to appear before the Surrey Provincial Court on December 1, the Surrey Police stated while sharing details of the case on its official website.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.