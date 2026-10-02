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Home / Punjab / Punjab-origin truck driver gets 6-year jail term in Canada for fatal crash while playing game on phone

Punjab-origin truck driver gets 6-year jail term in Canada for fatal crash while playing game on phone

Canadian authorities issued an international arrest warrant, and Singh was arrested by US federal agents in California in 2025

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:25 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Evidence presented in court showed that he was playing an online game on his cellphone while driving when the collision occurred. Representative Image/iStock
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A Canada-based truck driver of Punjab origin has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving that killed a mother and her 11-year-old son and injured 10 others in a 2022 crash near Montreal.

Baljeet Singh, 29, was sentenced by a Quebec court in line with a joint recommendation by the prosecution and defence. The court has also barred him from driving for 10 years.

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Singh pleaded guilty in April to dangerous driving causing death in connection with the July 2022 crash on Highway 30 near the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.

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Evidence presented in court showed that he was playing an online game on his cellphone while driving when the collision occurred.

The crash claimed the lives of Nancy Lefrançois, 42, and her 11-year-old son, Loic. Ten other people were injured.

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Following the collision, Singh was taken to hospital for nervous shock but disappeared the next day. Investigators later determined that he had travelled to Toronto before leaving for India and subsequently California.

Canadian authorities issued an international arrest warrant, and Singh was arrested by US federal agents in California in 2025. He was later extradited to Canada to face the charges.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under Canadian law. However, the court accepted the jointly proposed sentence of six years in prison, along with the 10-year driving prohibition.

The case drew significant attention in Quebec because of the loss of life and the evidence that distracted driving contributed to the crash.

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