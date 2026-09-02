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Home / Punjab / Punjab: Over 300 govt services now a click away on Digi portal

Punjab: Over 300 govt services now a click away on Digi portal

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Good Governance and Information Technology Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday launched Digi.Punjab.gov.in, the state’s unified digital portal that brings over 300 government services across 12 departments under a single, mobile-friendly platform, ending the era of fragmented portals, manual files and repeated visits to government offices.

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After launching the ‘Digi Punjab’ portal at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) , Arora said that citizens could now easily access a wide range of essential public services spanning multiple departments.

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KEY SERVICES MORE ACCESSIBLE

  • Medical fitness, birth and death certificates
  • Marriage registrations
  • Government property transfers
  • Police verification services
  • Income, residence and backward area certificates
  • Renewal of arms licenses

Key offerings include vital health documents like birth and death certificates, medical fitness certificates, home affairs services such as the issuance and renewal of arms licenses, and justice services for marriage registrations under the Punjab Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act and Anand Marriage Act.

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Additionally, residents can seamlessly utilize labour welfare schemes, local government property transfers, medical education registrations, police verification services including tenant and servant checks, revenue certificates (such as income, residence, and backward area certificates), social justice caste certificates, water supply connection sanctions.

The portal, which will cover all government services in the next two months, fixes a timeline for every application. “Every officer will have clear deadlines. Any delay will reflect on their record,” Arora said, asserting that the system would bolster transparency.

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