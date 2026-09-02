Punjab: Over 300 govt services now a click away on Digi portal

Good Governance and Information Technology Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday launched Digi.Punjab.gov.in, the state’s unified digital portal that brings over 300 government services across 12 departments under a single, mobile-friendly platform, ending the era of fragmented portals, manual files and repeated visits to government offices.

Advertisement

After launching the ‘Digi Punjab’ portal at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) , Arora said that citizens could now easily access a wide range of essential public services spanning multiple departments.

Advertisement

KEY SERVICES MORE ACCESSIBLE Medical fitness, birth and death certificates

Marriage registrations

Government property transfers

Police verification services

Income, residence and backward area certificates

Renewal of arms licenses

Key offerings include vital health documents like birth and death certificates, medical fitness certificates, home affairs services such as the issuance and renewal of arms licenses, and justice services for marriage registrations under the Punjab Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act and Anand Marriage Act.

Advertisement

Additionally, residents can seamlessly utilize labour welfare schemes, local government property transfers, medical education registrations, police verification services including tenant and servant checks, revenue certificates (such as income, residence, and backward area certificates), social justice caste certificates, water supply connection sanctions.

The portal, which will cover all government services in the next two months, fixes a timeline for every application. “Every officer will have clear deadlines. Any delay will reflect on their record,” Arora said, asserting that the system would bolster transparency.