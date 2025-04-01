Punjab: Over 4,500 held under drive against drugs, says Arora

Punjab Minister Aman Arora on Monday said the state police have arrested 4,592 people so far under its campaign against the drug menace launched earlier this month.

Arora told reporters here that the police seized nearly 2,400 kg of narcotics and registered 2,721 cases under the drive. Apart from this, over 850,000 drug pills and Rs 5.87 crore in cash had been recovered, he said, adding that 51 properties belonging to drug traffickers were demolished.

He said 52 drug smugglers had been injured in exchange of fire in several incidents. Arora said the Punjab Government was determined to eradicate the drug trafficking and criticised previous Congress and Akali-BJP governments for “fostering drug networks by providing protection to traffickers”.