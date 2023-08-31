 Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

Said will not take on any 'additional' responsibilities

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Chandigarh, August 31

Punjab ‘patwaris’ who had threatened a pen-down strike softened their stand on Thursday, saying they will attend work in their own revenue circles but not take on any "additional" responsibilities.

The representatives of the state’s revenue officers -- patwaris and kanungos -- claimed that this was not a climbdown and work in several hundred revenue circles will suffer from Friday.

They also announced they will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government's decision to invoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (EPESMA).

The revenue officers under the banner of the Revenue Patwar Union had called for the strike following the registration of a corruption case against a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur district a week ago.

According to the Union, there are 4,716 revenue circles in Punjab and only 1,523 patwaris. They take care of the work of the circle where they are posted and also in 3,193 additional circles.

“The revenue officials will not perform the work of the 3,193 circles from Friday,” Revenue Patwar Union president Harvir Singh Dhindsa said here.

“We will all work in our circles. But we will not do any additional work,” he said and clarified that they will continue to do floods-related work.

Dhindsa said that if any officer tried to burden them with additional work, they would move the high court for violating their “human rights”.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had through the chief secretary directed the financial commissioner (revenue) to invoke the provisions of the Act so that criminal proceedings can be launched against employees in case they go on strike at a time when the state was racked because of floods.

Dhindsa said that an attempt has been made to threaten them by invoking EPESMA and demanded that the state government hire officers for the 3,193 revenue circles.

Patwaris and kanungos mainly maintain records regarding land ownerships.

Terming the case against the patwari and kanungo "false", members of the Union had demanded that it be withdrawn. They also claimed that before registration of the case, the approvals of the deputy commissioner and financial commissioner were not taken.

The revenue officials are also protesting against the government for increasing the training period of 1,090 patwaris from one year to one and a half years, and for paying those on contract Rs 167 per day (Rs 5,000 a month).

Dhindsa told reporters that a meeting between protesting revenue officials and a principal secretary-rank officer was scheduled for Thursday but it was cancelled.

Members of the Union are ready to face any action the government wants to take, he said, but asserted that human rights cannot be allowed to be violated.

He said that they will move the high court against the ESMA notification and dubbed the state government's move a violation of human rights and the Constitution.

Slamming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Dhindsa said if the party does not follow the Constitution and tries to suppress the voice of employees, then it should remove pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar from government offices.

Referring to the chief minister's statement that patwaris and kanungos were getting a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month, Dhindsa dared Mann to prove that if any 'patwari' or 'kanungo' was getting that much salary and said it does not behove him to make such "false" statements.

It was the AAP in 2021 that opposed the appointment of retired employees but after it came to power, it also hired retired revenue officials, he said.

Separately, the DC Office Employees' Association will observe a pen-down strike from September 11 to September 13 to press for their various demands.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

3
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

4
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

5
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

6
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

7
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

8
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

9
Himachal

To ease congestion, work on new Baddi road begins

10
Punjab

PAU assistant controller suspended over corruption

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

India’s GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains ‘fastest-growing’ major economy

Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

India retains tag of world’s fastest-growing major economy a...

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Dissolution of panchayats: Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Decision on dissolution of panchayats backfired and caused h...

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

In addition to vibrations recorded during Pragyan rover’s na...

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

The top court’s Registry said a fake website, imitating the ...


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials