Punjab: PBI releases fresh terminology for sacrilege cases

The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has released a fresh compilation of reverential terminology, with complete meanings in Punjabi, to guide police officers handling sacrilege cases.

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In a communique, PBI Director LK Yadav has directed senior police officers across the state to use the new list without fail.

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The circular, the copy of which is with The Tribune, said that the earlier circular aimed to ensure investigations were conducted “with utmost sensitivity and neutrality”, and that religious sentiments are respected at every stage.

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An English-language compilation of reverential terms had been circulated earlier.

The new version provides Punjabi meanings and expands the list to more than 50 terms.

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The circular also reiterates earlier guidelines requiring coordination with religious functionaries, adherence to Sikh code and SGPC protocols, respectful handling of sacred material at crime scenes, and the use of prescribed formats for recording evidence collection.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the terminology is followed in case diaries and all other investigative documents so that no inappropriate language appears and public sentiments are not further inflamed.