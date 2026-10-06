Punjab PCC chief Pargat begins unity push, to meet Channi camp in Delhi

Hours after meeting the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pargat Singh signalled outreach to state Congress leadership.

During Pargat’s interaction with the top brass, organisational issues and the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in run up to the 2027 Assembly poll were discussed.

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Party insiders said due to pre-engagements of the PCC chief at Delhi, senior leaders from the camp of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be holding a meeting with him tomorrow in the capital.

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His meetings with Channi and other senior leaders are expected to focus on organisational coordination and bringing different sections of the state unit on to a common platform, before the leaders hit the street.

“Seeing the factionalism in the party, the high command does not want to take chance. Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot is supervising every minute detail of the strategy to roll out party’s campaign and social media strategy, wherein all leaders will be seen on one platform,” said a senior leader.

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Channi has suggested to the Congress leadership that bicycle yatras should be organised across Punjab after Diwali to intensify the party’s campaign. After consultations, bicycle yatras, involving around 2,000 persons, would be taken out from Chamkaur Sahib to Talwandi Sabo and Amritsar. The campaign would be called the ‘Pagri Sambhal Yatra’, with the theme ‘Save Youth, Eradicate Drugs’.

Issues such as drug abuse, law-and-order situation and gangsterism would be highlighted during the yatra. Talking to mediapersons in Delhi, Pilot said the party would launch its campaign within the next few days. Pilot, who is likely to attend Pargat and Channi’s meeting, would finalise the schedule of paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, and oath taking ceremony of the new PCC chief at Chandigarh.

Some leaders are keen that the formal oath taking ceremony of Pargat should happen after October 10, the day the ‘Sharad Navratri’ ends.

*Pilot, Warring take houses on rent

To supervise the election campaign, Pilot is learnt to have taken a house in Sector 4, Chandigarh, on rent.

There is also buzz about the former PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring taking a house on rent in Sector 10, Chandigarh, to safeguard his political interests in run up to the 2027 Assembly poll. Warring, who is an MP from Ludhiana, is also in possession of an MLA flat in Sector 4. Though Warring was not available for comments, his aide refused to comment. The media team hired by Warring is learnt to be continuing working for him, indicating his new political strategy.