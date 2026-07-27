Punjab: Petrol bomb hurled at Sangrur BJP office; party alleges 'jungle raj' under AAP rule

A petrol bomb was allegedly hurled by unidentified persons at the BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur district, an incident which drew sharp reactions from the party, which alleged that the growing audacity of criminals has become the "hallmark" of AAP rule.

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Police said no one was hurt in the incident which occurred late Sunday night, adding that efforts are on to trace the culprits.

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ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਵਾਪਰੀ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਦਾ ਜਾਇਜ਼ਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਅੱਜ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚਿਆ। ਇਹ ਧਮਾਕਾ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਦਾ ਸਬੂਤ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਫੇਲ੍ਹ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਕਾਮ ਹੈ। ਪਰ ਇਸ ਔਖੀ ਘੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਡਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਹਰ ਇੱਕ ਵਰਕਰ ਅਤੇ… pic.twitter.com/Dg0MOHZpPk — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 27, 2026

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Upon receiving information, a team of senior police officials reached the BJP office at Uppli Road. Following inspection of the site, it appeared that an ignited petrol-filled bottle was thrown towards the building from the outer wall, an official said.

"Petrol was filled in a beer bottle and it was thrown from the outer cordon of the building. A burn mark was found on the wall. We will lodge an FIR in the matter and take strict action against those behind this incident," Sangrur Superintendent of Police Davinder Atrri said.

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A forensic team has been called to collect samples, police said, adding that CCTV footage of nearby areas is being scanned to trace those who threw the petrol bomb.

Several police teams have been formed to crack the case, they said.

Local BJP leader Randeep Singh Deol said a staff member of the party office reported the incident.

"Attack on the BJP office shows the inefficiency of the AAP government. Earlier, there was an attack on the party office in Chandigarh. It is quite unfortunate," Deol said.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the incident and lashed out at the AAP government over law and order.

"The attacks on BJP offices in Punjab, the targeting of BJP leaders, and the growing audacity of criminals have become the hallmark of the 'jungle raj' under Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. Every attempt to silence the voice of the opposition through violence will fail.

The people of Punjab are demanding answers: Is the rule of law prevailing in the state, or has it given way to lawlessness and gangsterism," asked Dhillon.

Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said the news of the "explosion" at the Sangrur BJP office is extremely unfortunate and deeply concerning.

"In this difficult time, we stand strongly with each of our workers and the area's residents," Bittu said.

Another BJP leader, Parminder Singh Brar, too hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the incident.

"A petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Sangrur, the Chief Minister's own home district, is a damning indictment of Punjab's collapsing law and order.

Bhagwant Mann ji, is this your much-publicised "Rangla Punjab"? Violence and intimidation have no place in democracy. The people of Punjab deserve safety, not fear," Brar said in a post on X.

Last month, two unidentified persons threw a petrol bomb at a clinic of a homeopathy doctor -- a local BJP leader -- in Bathinda district.

On April 1, a blast incident occurred outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh.