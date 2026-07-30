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Home / Punjab / Punjab pharmacy officer exam row: BFUHS shifts out recruitment cell in-charge; new V-C, Registrar take charge

Punjab pharmacy officer exam row: BFUHS shifts out recruitment cell in-charge; new V-C, Registrar take charge

Neetu Kukar, Professor and Head of the Blood Bank at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), a constituent institution of BFUHS, was holding charge of several key wings of BFUHS

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:52 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
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Amid the brewing controversy over the alleged paper leak in the pharmacy officer recruitment examination at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Neetu Kukar, in-charge professor of the university's recruitment cell, was shifted out of the post on Thursday.

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Kukar, Professor and Head of the Blood Bank at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), a constituent institution of BFUHS, was holding charge of several key wings of the university.

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Besides heading the recruitment cell, she was serving as Medical Superintendent of GGSMCH, in-charge professor of the establishment wing of BFUHS, and head of the Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit at the medical college.

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Amarbir Singh Boparai has been deputed as the new Medical Superintendent of GGSMCH in her place.

The changes come alongside a broader reshuffle in the university's top leadership. Following the completion of the three-year term of Dr Rajeev Sood as Vice-Chancellor of BFUHS, Manjit Singh Brar, Secretary, Medical Education and Research, has been given additional charge as officiating Vice-Chancellor of the university.

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The Board of Management of BFUHS has also relieved Registrar Arvind Kumar of his charge. Dr Girish Sahni, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, has been given officiating charge of the Registrar's office in his place.

Notably, Arvind Kumar, a non-medico from Delhi, had been brought in as Registrar by Dr Rajeev Sood — an appointment that had departed from the university's established practice of drawing Registrars from within the medical fraternity.

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