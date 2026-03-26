Punjab plans glass bridge over Nangal Dam lake to boost tourism

To boost tourism and enhance the region's recreational appeal, the Punjab government plans to construct an ambitious glass bridge over the Nangal Dam lake.

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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the project on March 31 during his visit to Nangal. It was the first of its kind project in the state where a glass bridge has been planned over the lake.

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According to sources, the proposed glass bridge, estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore, is envisioned as a major tourist attraction that could significantly elevate the profile of Nangal and the surrounding areas on Punjab’s tourism map.

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The project is expected to draw visitors from across the state as well as neighbouring regions, providing a new vantage point to experience the scenic beauty of the Sutlej River and the Nangal Dam lake.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the Anandpur Sahib constituency, confirmed the development. He stated that the CM would formally inaugurate the project by laying its foundation stone on March 31.

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Describing it as an “ambitious initiative,” Bains said the government is committed to promoting tourism in the region through innovative infrastructure projects.

“The glass bridge will be developed at Sutlej Park in Nangal, situated along the banks of the Nangal Dam lake. It is aimed at attracting tourists and providing a unique experience to visitors,” Bains added.

The project is part of a broader push by the state government to tap into the tourism potential of lesser-explored destinations in Punjab. With its picturesque surroundings and proximity to Himachal Pradesh, Nangal has long been seen as a location with untapped tourism opportunities.

Officials believe that the glass bridge could act as a catalyst for local economic growth by generating employment and boosting allied sectors such as hospitality and transport.

However, the project may face regulatory hurdles before construction begins. Sources indicated that the state government will need to obtain mandatory clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, as the proposed site falls within a notified wildlife sanctuary and wetland area.

Environmental regulations governing such ecologically sensitive zones require strict scrutiny before any development activity can be undertaken. The Nangal Dam lake and its surrounding ecosystem are considered important from a biodiversity perspective, and any construction in the area would need to comply with central environmental guidelines.

Officials familiar with the matter said that the government is expected to initiate the process of seeking necessary permissions soon. “No work can commence without approval from the Union environment ministry, given the protected status of the area,” a source said.

Despite the procedural requirements, the announcement has generated excitement among residents and tourism stakeholders, who see the project as a potential game-changer for the region.

The foundation-laying ceremony is likely to mark the formal beginning of the project, subject to regulatory approvals. With the state government keen to position Punjab as a diverse tourism destination, the Nangal glass bridge could emerge as a landmark initiative blending infrastructure development with natural beauty, provided it successfully navigates environmental clearances in the coming months.