Punjab Police AIG arrested in Rs 1 cr bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, posted as the Commandant of 4th IRB in Pathankot, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore from an undertrial.

Along with Ashish, DSP (Intelligence) Pawan Kumar and ASI Harjinder Singh have been nominated as accused in the case. A Vigilance Bureau (VB) spokesperson said a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered again the accused. The spokesperson said Ashish, during his posting as Superintendent at the Amritsar Central Jail in 2016, had got acquainted with a woman, Poonam Rajan of Kurukshetra, who was in judicial remand in some case.

When Poonam, her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti were in police remand at the Zirakpur police station in some case, Ashish arrived at the police station and allegedly convinced Prem Lata in helping her secure bail and acquittal from the court.

The spokesperson said Ashish in connivance with Pawan, then Zirakpur SHO, and ASI Harjinder got Preeti “declared innocent” in the case. In lieu of the favour, Ashish allegedly obtained Prem Lata’s signatures on cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore and encashed these in the names of his acquaintances through the ASI.

