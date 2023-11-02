Punjab Police AIG, two others booked for extorting money from government employees

Chandigarh, November 2
An assistant inspector general of the Punjab Police was booked along with two other people on the charge of blackmailing government employees and extorting money, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said on Thursday.
He said AIG Malwinder Singh Sidhu, posted in the Punjab Police’s Human Rights Cell, used to initiate complaints against government employees and then demanded money in return for getting those dropped.
AIG Sidhu and his two accomplices Kuldeep Singh and Balbir Singh were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the spokesperson added.
He said it was found during an investigation that Sidhu had in some instances also posed as the inspector general of the Vigilance Bureau to blackmail his targets.
In one of the cases, Sidhu, through his accomplice Balbir Singh, obtained the personal record of a block officer in the agriculture department at Guru Harsahai in Ferozepur district, the spokesperson said.
He lodged a fake complaint against the officer, accusing him of possessing a forged Scheduled Castes certificate and demanded Rs 3 lakh from him to drop it, the Vigilance Bureau official said.
The AIG and Balbir Singh initially took Rs 1.5 lakh from the officer and then Rs 2 lakh to delay the inquiry against him, the spokesperson added.
Sidhu was arrested on October 25 on charges of deterring a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation in Mohali.
He was summoned for questioning in a vigilance inquiry regarding the alleged criminal misconduct and disproportionate assets matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals
Shami took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and w...
Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned
Pollution levels in national capital enter 'severe' zone, sc...
Subjected to 'proverbial vastraharan' at ethics panel meet, Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker
Committee ought to designate itself under a name other than ...
Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...
Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate
In 2006, Bar Council of India had passed a resolution decidi...