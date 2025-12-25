Punjab Police arrest 115 drug smugglers in statewide raids under anti-drugs campaign

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 115 drug smugglers during raids at 285 places across the state under the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, officials said.

A total of 87 FIRs were registered during the operation.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested in the last 299 days has risen to 41,775.

Police recovered 268 grams of heroin, 1,860 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and Rs 6,700 in drug money from the smugglers arrested on Thursday.

More than 100 police teams, comprising over 800 personnel and supervised by 61 gazetted officers, conducted the raids.

Police also checked 276 suspicious persons during the drive.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed senior officials to make Punjab a drug-free state. A five-member cabinet sub-committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is monitoring the campaign.

As part of the Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention strategy, police also convinced 30 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment, officials added.