DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police arrest 115 drug smugglers in statewide raids under anti-drugs campaign

Punjab Police arrest 115 drug smugglers in statewide raids under anti-drugs campaign

More than 100 police teams conducted the raids at 285 places across the state

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:01 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 115 drug smugglers during raids at 285 places across the state under the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, officials said.

Advertisement

A total of 87 FIRs were registered during the operation.

Advertisement

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested in the last 299 days has risen to 41,775.

Advertisement

Police recovered 268 grams of heroin, 1,860 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and Rs 6,700 in drug money from the smugglers arrested on Thursday.

More than 100 police teams, comprising over 800 personnel and supervised by 61 gazetted officers, conducted the raids.

Advertisement

Police also checked 276 suspicious persons during the drive.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed senior officials to make Punjab a drug-free state. A five-member cabinet sub-committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is monitoring the campaign.

As part of the Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention strategy, police also convinced 30 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment, officials added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts